The Kansas State University meat judging team completed the 2019 season with a runner-up finish at the recent International Intercollegiate Meat Judging contest in Dakota City, Nebraska, recently.
Three team members also earned All American honors based on their individual finishes throughout the year and academic achievements. K-State’s All Americans included first-teamers Michaela Musselman of Clay Center, Kansas (fourth overall at the national contest) and Lane Egger of Columbus, Nebraska (fifth overall); and second-teamer Hannah Williams of Kearney, Nebraska.
Texas Tech earned the overall team title, while K-State was the reserve national champion, followed by Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Colorado State.
Other members of this year’s team include Greyson Collins of St. John, Kansas; Kimmi Doran of Whiteford, Maryland; Katie Lybarger of Garnett, Kansas; Jake McCall of Greenville, Virginia; Luke Prill of Wichita, Kansas; Hannah Seymore of Visalia, California; Adelyn Smith of Corinth, Texas; and Cheyenne Swoope of Kilgore, Texas.
