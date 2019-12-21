The Kansas State University livestock judging team finished as the national runner-up at the recent North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.
The contest, in its 114th year, is recognized as the top competition in the country for collegiate livestock judging teams. K-State has had a team since 1903, during which time the university has won 13 national titles, including a record-setting five in a row from 1994 to 1998.
In addition to finishing second at the national contest, K-State completed the 2019 season with wins at the American Royal in Kansas City, and the Houston Livestock Show; and a runner-up finish at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
At the national contest, Oklahoma State University was the top team in the collegiate division, followed by K-State, which also placed second as a team in oral reasons and swine, and third as a team in the beef category.
Among individuals, Samuel Lawrence, Avilla, Indiana, placed first nationally in the swine judging category; Adrian Austin, Mt. Vernon, Illinois, placed third in beef and fourth in oral reasons; Justin Nofzinger, Wauseon, Ohio, placed fourth in beef; Cade Hibdon, Princeton, Kansas, placed fifth in swine; and Cooper Carlisle, Ropesville, Texas, was seventh in sheep and 10th in oral reasons.
Austin and fellow team members Kaylee Farmer, Nevada, Missouri, Kaci Foraker, Burrton, Kansas, Keayla Harr, Jeromesville, Ohio, and Cole Liggett, Dennison, Ohio, were named All Americans for 2019.
