USDA has announced the availability of up to $75 million through the Local Meat Capacity Grant program, which is designed to build resilience in the meat supply chain by providing producers with more local processing options and strengthening their market potential. The program is targeted for processors with smaller-scale projects, like expansion or equipment updates.
Applying for a Local Meat Capacity Grant is a competitive application process. Applications will be accepted through July 19. More information on the program can be found at bit.ly/3AKMSqu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.