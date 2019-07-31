Five Kansas State University students have been awarded $1,000 Kansas Livestock Foundation Youth in Ag Scholarships. William A. Holeman from Bronson is the son of William B. and Lora Holeman and will be a sophomore pursuing a degree in feed science and management. Jamie Rock of Hope, daughter of Brian and Candace Rock, will be a sophomore studying biological systems engineering. Courtney Sherbert from Morganville is the daughter of Mike and Robin Sherbert. She will be a sophomore studying agribusiness. Jordan Vandervort of Wakarusa, daughter of Jerry and Ingrid Vandervort, will be a sophomore pursuing a milling science and management degree. Kristopher Wagner from Satanta is the son of Kevin and Maureen Wagner. He will be a freshman studying agricultural economics.
Youth in Ag Scholarships are funded by the KLF Club Calf Sale held each year in conjunction with the Kansas Junior Livestock Show in Hutchinson. This year’s sale will take place Sept. 28.
