Kansas Livestock Association officers and staff will host a series of seven roundtables during November. Five of the meetings will be in person and two will be virtual. During the meetings, members are encouraged to bring up issues KLA may need to address, as well as share how the organization can better serve its members. Updates also will be provided on a number of issues currently being addressed by KLA and National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
Dates and locations for the in-person meetings are:
Nov. 2, Pratt Area 4-H Building, Pratt;
Nov. 4, Ottawa County Extension Office, Minneapolis;
Nov. 11, Vaquero’s Restaurant, Yates Center;
Nov. 12, Hilton Garden Inn, Topeka; and
Nov. 17, KLA West Office, Scott City.
Virtual dates are Nov. 16 and 19. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. CST and wrap up by 8:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at all locations. Social distancing and local health guidelines will be followed, and face masks and hand sanitizer will be available to attendees.
Please make your reservation by calling the KLA office at 785)-273-5115 or emailing letty@kla.org. Be sure to indicate the number attending and which location. Specific meeting information will be posted on www.kla.org/events-meetings. If you sign up for a virtual roundtable, be sure to provide your email address so an invitation can be sent to you with the link. This year’s roundtables are sponsored by KLA Environmental Services, Inc., with offices in Salina and Scott City.
