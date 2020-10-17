Winning exhibitors at the 88th Kansas Junior Livestock Show earned premiums, while others were presented scholarships for excelling academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA. The largest youth livestock show in Kansas featured 661 showmen from 93 counties, who exhibited 1,395 head of livestock, including 108 market steers, 269 breeding heifers, 153 market hogs, 174 breeding gilts, 214 market lambs, 201 breeding ewes, 140 market goats and 136 commercial doe kids. The recent statewide event was held at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
Tyra Meyer from Sylvan Grove led the grand champion market steer, a 1,360-pound Charolais entry. McKenna Richardson of Eureka owned the supreme champion in the breeding heifer show. In the senior beef showmanship division, Wesley Denton from Blue Rapids was champion showman. In the intermediate division, Jase Beltz from Canton was named champion showman. The champion showman in the junior division was Peyton Baalman of Quinter.
Jenna DeRouchey of Wamego guided her 263-pound dark crossbred barrow to the grand champion market hog title. An entry from the light AOB division, owned by Abi Lillard of Abilene, was named supreme champion in the gilt show. Brooklynn Kerr from Dodge City was named champion in senior swine showmanship. In the intermediate division, Calla Higbie from Quenemo was awarded the champion title. Marley Sutton from Uniontown was named champion in the junior division.
Bryan Boggs of Buhler exhibited the grand champion market lamb, a 152-pound entry from the blackface division. The supreme registered breeding ewe was the champion Southdown ewe shown by Becca Paine from Hutchinson. A ewe led by Clay Brillhart of Fort Scott took supreme champion honors in the commercial breeding ewe show.
Haven Johnson from Assaria was awarded senior sheep showmanship honors, while top showman in the intermediate division was Kynlee Dressler, Eudora. In junior showmanship, Carleigh Abeldt, Herington, was crowned champion showman.
Lakyn Rookstool of Wamego showed the 69-pound grand champion market goat. Raine Garten of Abilene showed the supreme champion commercial doe kid. In senior goat showmanship, champion showman went to Kara Riffel, Westmoreland. Crayton Deters of St. George won the intermediate showmanship division and Abigail Morales of Garden City took champion showman honors in the junior division.
