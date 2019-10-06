The largest youth livestock show in Kansas featured 644 showmen from 94 counties, which exhibited 1,396 head of livestock. Winning exhibitors at the 87th Kansas Junior Livestock Show earned auction premiums, while others were presented scholarships for excelling academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA. The statewide event was recently held at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
Top five market hogs
Landon Roberts of Hillsboro guided his 232 pound dark crossbred to the grand champion market hog title. A 288 pound dark crossbred owned by Chase Lillard from Abilene was selected as reserve grand champion hog of the 146 head show, which was sponsored by Seaboard Foods. Third overall went to the champion Duroc shown by Ashley Ward of Paola. Lane Higbie from Quenemo owned the champion Berkshire that placed fourth overall.. Fifth overall was the champion Yorkshire exhibited by Hadley Huseman from Ellsworth.
Reserves and other breed champions
The reserve Duroc was guided by Cord Dodson of Liberty. The reserve Berkshire was shown by Preston Landoll of Marysville. Lily Anderson of Caney owned the reserve Yorkshire. The champion Hampshire was exhibited by James DeRouchey of Wamego, with the reserve being owned by Kyser Nemecek of Iola. The champion Spot barrow was shown by Quinlan Simon of Spearville. The reserve Spot was exhibited by Jayden Torres of Dodge City. The champion dark AOB was owned by Chase Lillard of Abilene. Danica Davis of Maple Hill exhibited the reserve dark AOB. Brody Nemecek of Iola showed the champion light AOB, with Kyser Nemecek of Iola owning the reserve. The champion light crossbred barrow was shown by Cedar Caruso from LaCrosse. Taylor Hoskinson of Hutchinson exhibited the reserve light crossbred.
Breeding gilt show results
An entry from the commercial division, owned by Marley Sutton of Uniontown, was named supreme champion in the 174-head gilt show, also sponsored by Seaboard Foods. Kinley Morrison from Yates Center exhibited the reserve supreme, a commercial gilt. Third overall was the champion Yorkshire gilt owned by Zephry Landoll from Marysville. In fourth, was the champion Berkshire exhibited by Kami Moore of Baldwin City. Calla Higbie from Quenemo exhibited the fifth overall gilt, which was the reserve champion Berkshire.
Reserves and other breed champions
The reserve champion Yorkshire gilt was guided by Gabe Oltman of El Dorado. The champion in the Duroc division was exhibited by Kierstyn Hartman of Holcomb. The reserve Duroc was owned by Paxton Huseman of Ellsworth. The champion Hampshire was guided by Brody Nemecek of Iola, with reserve going to an entry from Kierstyn Hartman of Holcomb. In the Poland division, Gage Kilgore from Lyndon exhibited the champion gilt. The reserve champion Poland gilt was owned by Bryson Schull of Parker. Champion Spot honors went to a gilt shown by Ashley Ward of Paola. The reserve Spot was shown by Kaden Stroup of Parker. The champion dark AOB gilt was owned by Aaron Maxwell of Paola, with Jake Sollner of Cottonwood Falls exhibiting the reserve. The champion light AOB gilt was owned by Kyser Nemecek of Iola and the reserve was exhibited by Sarah Sergeant of Lebo.
Showmanship results
Braden Mai from Russell was named grand champion senior in the showmanship competition. The reserve was James DeRouchey from Wamego. Finishing out the top five, in placing order, were Brody Nemecek, Iola; Cord Dodson, Liberty; and Abi Lillard, Abilene. In the intermediate division, Brooklynn Kerr from Dodge City was awarded the grand champion title. In reserve was Jenna DeRouchey from Wamego. Rounding out the top five, in order of finish, were Kyser Nemecek, Iola; Jacob DeRouchey, Wamego; and Chase Lillard, Abilene. In the junior division, Anah Higbie of Quenemo was named grand champion. The reserve champion went to Kami Moore from Baldwin City. Finishing out the top five, in placing order, were Gabe Oltman, El Dorado; Marley Sutton, Uniontown; and McKinley Sutton, Uniontown.
