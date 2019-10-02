Winning exhibitors at the 87th Kansas Junior Livestock Show earned auction premiums, while others were presented scholarships for excelling academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA. The largest youth livestock show in Kansas featured 644 showmen from 94 counties, which exhibited 1,396 head of livestock. The statewide event was recently held at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
The LEAD Challenge allowed exhibitors to learn about current industry issues and apply that information in a competitive environment. All those entered in the challenge participated in the LEAD Listen & Learn, showmanship, skills stations and interviews. Exhibitors placing first through fifth in the senior division were Ashley Chandler, Neodesha; Lauren Frederick, Sterling; Sarah Sergeant, Lebo; Rachel Sebesta, Wilson; and Kassidy Schumann, Lecompton. First through fifth in the intermediate division, in order of finish, were Calla Higbie, Quenemo; Addison Green Russell, Downs; Noah Goss, Kanopolis; Jase Beltz, Canton; and Kyser Nemecek, Iola. In the junior division, first through fifth were Anah Higbie, Quenemo; Gabe Oltman, El Dorado; Kami Moore, Baldwin City; Emery Mills, Grenola; and Hadley Huseman, Ellsworth.
