The largest youth livestock show in Kansas featured 644 showmen from 94 counties, which exhibited 1,396 head of livestock. Kansas Junior Livestock Show winners earned auction premiums, while others were presented scholarships for excelling academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA The statewide event was recently held at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
Top 5 steers
Baylor Deyoe of Ulysses led the grand champion market steer, a 1,374 pound Charolais entry. His steer bested a field of 103 in the show, which was sponsored by Merck Animal Health. Pre-determined cash premiums were awarded to the top five animals in both the market and breeding shows for all four species. The reserve champion steer, weighing 1,335 pounds, came from the crossbred division and was owned by Cooper Henson from Holcomb. Third overall went to the reserve crossbred steer owned by Heather Scheck of Gorham. Placing fourth overall was the champion Maine-Anjou exhibited by Sydnee Shive from Mount Hope. Fifth went to the champion Chianina owned by Lauren Aust of La Cygne.
Reserves and other breed champions
The reserve Charolais was led by Amanda Emmerson of Fort Scott. Martin Beikman of Saint Francis owned the reserve Maine-Anjou steer. The reserve Chianina steer was owned by Thade Combs of Hutchinson. The champion Angus steer was exhibited by Aubree McCurry of Burrton, with the reserve owned by Macey Lewis of Douglass. Champion Hereford went to an entry owned by Katherine Krauss of Russell. The reserve Hereford was led by Jessica Jensen of Courtland. The champion MaineTainer steer was shown by Ava Combs of Hutchinson, with the reserve owned by Jacob Hanen of Buhler. In the Shorthorn division, the champion steer was exhibited by Lindsey Scheck of Gorham, with the reserve led by Blake Jones of Wamego. The champion Shorthorn Plus steer was shown by Kilby Meyer of Sylvan Grove and the reserve was exhibited by Jody Mead of McPherson. Champion Simmental went to an entry from Wyatt Lange of Clifton. The reserve Simmental was owned by Teagan Deyoe of Ulysses.
Top 5 heifers
Grace Aust of La Cygne led a Simmental Percentage female to supreme champion honors in the breeding heifer show, sponsored by Merck Animal Health. Reserve supreme champion went to a commercial heifer led by Abby Wood of Leavenworth. There were 245 heifers entered in the show. Third overall, went to the MaineTainer heifer shown by Parker Schwarz of La Cygne. McKenna Richardson from Eureka led the fourth overall heifer, which was the champion Limousin. Fifth overall was the Angus heifer exhibited by Ethan Dickerson of Paradise.
Reserves and other breed champions
Emma Aufdemberge of Leavenworth led the reserve champion Simmental Percentage heifer. The reserve champion commercial heifer was shown by Jase Beltz of Canton. The reserve MaineTainer heifer was owned by Madison Vaught of McLouth. McKenna Richardson of Eureka exhibited the reserve champion Limousin heifer. Kelsey Theis of Leavenworth owned the reserve champion heifer in the Angus division. The champion Charolais heifer was led by Josi Schrader from Wells. The reserve champion Charolais was owned by Jayce Dickerson of Paradise. The champion Charolais Percentage heifer was shown by Weston Schrader from Wells. The reserve Charolais Percentage heifer was led by Kolby Phipps of Delphos. The champion Chianina heifer was owned by Parker Schwarz of La Cygne. Kael Lange of Clifton showed the reserve champion Chianina heifer. Gabrielle Hammer of Wallace exhibited the champion Gelbvieh heifer. The reserve champion Gelbvieh heifer was owned by Kaycee Brown of Dwight. The champion Hereford heifer was exhibited by Cady Pieper of Zurich. Jase Beltz of Canton owned the reserve Hereford heifer. The champion Maine-Anjou heifer was exhibited by Finley Rieke from McLouth, with the reserve champion Maine-Anjou heifer being shown by Heather Scheck of Gorham. Ethan Dickerson from Paradise showed the champion Red Angus heifer. The reserve champion Red Angus heifer was owned by Addison Green Russell of Downs. Aden Grathwohl from Hiawatha exhibited the champion Shorthorn heifer. The reserve champion Shorthorn heifer was owned by Carissa Dalquest from Wilsey. Sophia McCune of Benton exhibited the champion Shorthorn Plus heifer. The reserve champion Shorthorn Plus was led by Desiree Littlechild from Wakeeney. The champion Simmental heifer was exhibited by McKellen Rains from Oakley. The reserve champion Simmental heifer was shown by Abby Wood of Leavenworth. The champion all-other-breeds heifer was led by Easton Shenk of Dodge City. Tyra Meyer from Sylvan Grove owned the reserve champion AOB heifer.
Showmanship results
In the senior beef showmanship division, Abby Wood of Leavenworth was champion showman. Reserve went to Cady Pieper from Zurich. Rounding out the top five, in placing order, were Thade Combs, Hutchinson; Ethan Dickerson, Paradise; and Wesley Denton, Blue Rapids. In the intermediate division, Jody Mead of McPherson was named champion showman. Josi Schrader from Wells was reserve. Rounding out the top five, in order of finish, were Cohen Navinsky, Winchester; Ava Combs, Hutchinson; and Jase Beltz, Canton. The champion showman in the junior division was Aubree McCurry from Burrton. Reserve was awarded to Jensen Vandike from Wallace. Finishing out the top five, in placing order, were Levi Schumacher, Hays; Jaylynn Birk, Yates Center; and Ruby Hill, Baldwin City.
