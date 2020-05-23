Under the state's re-opening framework established through Executive Order No. 20-29 from Gov. Laura Kelly, competitions and events not affiliated with fairs or festivals were allowed to resume as of May 22. This includes livestock shows for which the Kansas Department of Agriculture has provided guidance protocol.
According to KDA, livestock shows and competitions taking place under Phase Two of the re-opening framework are to only involve competitive classes in show rings. They cannot include any entertainment or other group activities. At least 6 feet of distance must be maintained between individuals or groups. Any instances in which more than 30 individuals are in one location and are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity must be avoided. Additionally, concessions must not include self-service food or beverages.
To view the complete guidance document, which includes information on practices that should be followed before the event and during the event, visit www.kla.org/Media/KLA/Docs/guidance-for-livestock-competitions-and-shows.pdf.
