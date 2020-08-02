The Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame Committee requests nominations of individuals for consideration for induction into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees are selected for their significant contributions to the western heritage lifestyle, past or present, and to the preservation of the cowboy culture in Kansas. Each of them personifies the cowboy ideals of integrity, honesty, and self- sufficiency.
Awards are granted in five categories: working cowboy, cowboy historian, cowboy entertainer or artist, rodeo cowboy, and rancher or cattleman.
Any organization or individual may nominate a qualified person, living or deceased, for consideration. The Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame Committee from all over the state meets annually to evaluate and determine inductees. Nomination forms may be requested through Boot Hill Museum, Inc., Front Street, Dodge City, KS, 67801. Forms must be received by Aug. 31, for induction consideration for 2020.
For more information or to obtain an application, please visit www.boothill.org, or contact Boot Hill Museum. Email info@boothill.org or call 620-227-8188.
