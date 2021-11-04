Boot Hill Museum has been home to the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame since 2002. Each year since then five or more legendary cowboys or cowgirls that have contributed to the western heritage lifestyle in Kansas, have been inducted into the hall of fame. Each inductee personifies the cowboy ideals of integrity, honesty and self-sufficiency. This year the committee has chosen to select six men of the American West into the Hall of Fame.
The Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to name the following individuals for induction in 2021: Dr. R.C. Trotter, Dodge City, cowboy entertainer; Michael Grauer, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, cowboy historian; Lawrence and Gilbert Krier, Ashland, ranchers and cattlemen; Wendell Tranter, formerly of Eskridge, rodeo cowboy; and Bill Brewer, formerly of Madison, working cowboy.
Due to last year’s induction ceremony being canceled due to COVID, the following 2020 KCHF inductees will also be honored at the 2021 ceremony: John E. "Cowboy Jack" Steinmitz, formerly of Dodge City, cowboy entertainer; Charles "Walter" Couch, formerly of Kingsdown, cowboy historian; Orson E. "Bud" Alexander, formerly of Council Grove, cowboy rancher and cattleman; Faye Louise (Peck) Heath, formerly of Junction City, rodeo cowgirl; and Keith L. Downer, of Garden City, working cowboy.
