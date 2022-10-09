The Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to name the following individuals for induction in 2022: Ron Wilson, Manhattan, cowboy entertainer; George Henrichs, formerly of Dodge City, cowboy historian; Rosie Rezac Clymer, formerly of Alta Vista, rancher and cattlewoman; Arlene D. LaMar, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, rodeo cowgirl; and Van E. Haines, formerly of El Dorado, working cowboy.
The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 5 at the Mariah Gallery, Boot Hill Museum, Dodge City. It is open to the public and will be posted on Boot Hill Museum’s website and Facebook page. Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for children 5 to 12, and reservations can be made by calling Boot Hill Museum.
