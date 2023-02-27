IMG_7574.jpg

Dodge City Community College is the recipient of $500,000 in federal monies that can be used to develop an industrial maintenance program that can help a large new employer and other southwest Kansas companies.

In an announcement made Feb. 20 on the college campus by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-KS, the new curriculum will be ideal to help Hilmar Cheese but also other companies who will be able to use the program to train future employees. The monies came from a fiscal year 2023 appropriations package.

IMG_7571.jpg

