Five students have been awarded $1,000 Kansas CattleWomen Scholarships through the Kansas Livestock Foundation. Four of these winners will attend Kansas State University this fall.
Grace Aust, daughter of Brad and Janell Aust from LaCygne, will be a freshman and plans to study animal science and agricultural communications. Samantha Fischer of Silver Lake is the daughter of Dan and Connie Fischer. She will be a junior pursuing a dual degree in food science and industry, and global food systems leadership. Katelyn Pinkston, daughter of Jay and Brenda Bohnenblust of Clay Center, will be a senior in agricultural education. Marie Reveles of Hays is the daughter of LaVerna Reveles and will be a junior in agricultural education. The other recipient, Taylor Dieball, will be a freshman at Butler Community College studying agriculture and pre-veterinary medicine. She is the daughter of Cory and Sally Dieball of Little River.
These scholarships are made possible through proceeds from the KCW Silent Auction held during the annual KLA Convention in Wichita. To be eligible, applicants must be graduates of Kansas high schools attending in-state community and senior colleges and pursuing degrees in dietetics, food safety, agriculture or related fields.
