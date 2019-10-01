The Kansas Cattlemen’s Association’s 21st Annual Convention and Trade Show will kick off Oct. 25. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. at the Meridian Center in Newton, Kansas. Kansas State University’s Dr. Dan Thomson, host of “Doc Talk,” will kick off presentations talking to producers about animal health and herd management.
KCA will hold its annual membership business meeting at 3 p.m. Friday. The meeting consists of policy resolution review and approval. A mail-in ballot will then ratify the membership meeting decisions. Friday evening is set to include a cattlemen’s supper and entertainment.
Oct. 26 is set to be a day full of expert speakers beginning with a presentation on ag economics by Bob Baker, ag research specialist of Executive Intelligence Review. Dusty Turner of MasterHand Milling will then present, “Revolutionizing the Range,” educating producers on dried distillers feed products. Jodie Pitcock and other U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Marketing Service experts will then present the USDA market news, followed by a presentation by AgBoost’s Mark Tague on The Science of Genomics (Herd Genetics Technology).
Scott King, State Auto Farm and Ranch Insurance, and Kristi Koch, Copeland Insurance, will go over State Auto’s ranch dividend program and benefits during the Saturday luncheon.
Following, Schwieterman, Inc. will give a commodity market update. Dr. Jacob Hagenmaier, Production Animal Consultation, will discuss animal husbandry and bovine respiratory disease. Wrapping up the Saturday presentations, K-State’s Michael Chao will give a presentation on lab-grown (cellular) meats.
The convention will close with an evening social, the KCA Annual Benefit Auction, and finally the KCA Banquet with keynote speaker, Corbitt Wall, host of the DV Auction Feeder Flash.
The KCA Trade Show will take place during the convention. With over 30 production-agriculture exhibitors, the trade show covers feed, pharmaceuticals, equipment, insurance, financial and commodity services, legal services, and much more. Visit the free trade show Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
All events are free and open to the public. Meals are an extra charge, with a full registration providing the best value. Additional information including the full schedule of events is available online at www.kansascattlemen.com/convention. Please RSVP by registering online at www.kansascattlemen.com/convention, or you may call 785-238-1483. KCA does provide student/child registration discounts.
