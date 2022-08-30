The Kansas Beef Council is the official tailgate sponsor of Kansas State Athletics. As part of the promotion, K-State Athletics and KBC will showcase beef’s versatility and unbeatable flavor to a dedicated and loyal fanbase this football season.
Prior to each home football game, a select group of Kansas beef producers and representatives of K-State Athletics will be touring the parking lot of Bill Snyder Family Stadium looking for great-tasting beef dishes and handing out KBC and K-State promotional materials. The winning recipe chosen by the group will be featured on the stadium screens during the game and a gift card will be presented to the grill master.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.