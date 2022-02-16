While winter athletes from around the globe converge on the slopes and ice rinks of Beijing to compete for the podium at the 2022 Winter Olympics, consumers back in Kansas are seeing more than 80 checkoff-funded television advertisements featuring the King of Protein, beef.
The programming, which began airing Feb. 4 and will run through Feb. 20, features the Kansas Beef Council’s “One Simple Ingredient” campaign, which showcases youth athletes fueling their potential with beef, a delicious protein with 10 essential nutrients and just one simple ingredient, something alternative proteins cannot provide. The campaign is estimated to generate more than 1 million views through popular daytime, primetime and Olympic Zone coverage on NBC and affiliate stations throughout Kansas.
In addition to these broadcast segments, KBC has started the year off strong, advocating for beef in a healthy and active lifestyle and providing simple, delicious recipes for consumers. Content produced and disseminated by KBC was seen more than 3 million times in the first five weeks of 2022.
Click here to learn more about demand-building activities conducted by KBC.
