The Kansas Beef Council recently debuted a new video that promotes beef as the go-to protein source to fuel student success. The new campaign is part of the One Simple Ingredient promotion that highlights the positive nutritional attributes of beef and one key area where alternatives cannot compete: beef has one ingredient, beef.
The commercial will target millennial parents in Kansas and Kansas City metro using a variety of social media and digital streaming services. In addition to 15-second and 30-second videos, consumers will be directed to www.kansasbeef.org for information on beef nutrition and recipes that are tailored to student athletes. The previous campaign, launched in January, has been seen over 2 million times.
The One Simple Ingredient campaign is just one part of a larger effort. For example, KBC sponsors STEM classroom breakout boxes that educate students and teachers about the beef life cycle and how beef can be part of a healthy and sustainable diet.
Visit www.kansasbeef.org to see the new campaign, or watch below.
