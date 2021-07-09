Hooray Ranch, known as one of the finest hunting and entertainment venues in the United States and a destination for many international visitors, has been listed for sale for $32 million by Pittsfield, Illinois-based Whitetail Properties. The 2,239-acre property is spread across five counties in central Kansas: Harper, Kingman, Reno, Stafford and Sumner.
“Every detail of Hooray Ranch, from the construction of the campus and entertainment venues to the meticulous development and manicuring of the 11 hunting properties, has been handcrafted from scratch to create this one-of-a-kind outdoor experience,” said Todd Bigbee, Whitetail Properties land specialist.
Established in 2013, the ranch features an intensively managed prime wildlife habitat known for exceptional hunting, including trophy deer, wild turkey and waterfowl. The property is also famous for its private event accommodations, excellent cuisine and many other world-class amenities.
The number of hunting days and clients are carefully regulated throughout the season in order to create the best experience possible. Hunters who have visited the ranch expect that a substantial amount of game can be obtained.
The campus features seven buildings developed for exceptional entertainment and comfort to enrich the hunting experience. The centerpiece of the property is The Refuge, a 9,000-square-foot lodge and event center featuring 14 suites with a full bath, four bedrooms sharing two baths, a commercial kitchen, large great room, exercise area, massage room, sauna, conference room and two outdoor bars.
Additional living and entertaining facilities range from the 10,000-square-foot Mallard Mansion, a five-bedroom home for the owner, family and friends, to the 800-square-foot Honker House, a cozy cabin created for privacy and solitude for a couple or personal space.
Other property features include:
• Eleven farms that not only can offer tillable income from crops, but also provide wildlife food and water sources. These are specific to what the property is best suited for, including waterfowl and big game.
• Twenty water control systems, including duck impoundments, on the various farms, ranging from completely natural water control areas to Agri Drain systems that are all fully controlled by the land managers. Some of these systems have a mechanical mechanism in place, while others are natural burning and flossing areas. All of them can be drained, planted and then refilled with water either naturally with springs or lakes, or via pumping.
• A pheasant facility and dog kennels, along with numerous other finely crafted and maintained enhancements and improvements.
“The creators of Hooray Ranch are not just looking to sell the property—they are looking to pass on a legacy, the opportunity to experience the Hooray life,” said Bigbee. “More than just an all-inclusive experience of a lifetime, it’s a way of life.”
Hooray Ranch is headquartered in Kingman, Kansas. Additional information is available from Bigbee at 620-518-0806 or Tom McFarlane at 316-755-6374, or visit https://www.whitetailproperties.com/hunting-land/kansas/sumner/hooray-ranch-in-central-kansas.
