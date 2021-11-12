254432040_1268868676915984_1478725219291110724_n(1).jpg

Photo courtesy Livestock Marketing Association.

Andrew Sylvester of Wamego, Kansas, was named champion at the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship Midwestern Region qualifying event. The competition was held at Cherokee Sales Co., in Cherokee, Oklahoma on Oct. 10. A total of 30 contestants competed for a top 10 placing, which would grant them a spot in the 2022 WLAC semifinals at Shipshewana Auction, Inc., in Shipshewana, Indiana.

