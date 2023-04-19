Keeping cattle healthy during summer

(Courtesy photo.)

Kansas State University veterinarian Gregg Hanzlicek is urging beef cattle producers to review their herd’s vaccination and parasite control program as summer approaches.

He said vaccinations should be given to protect the cows against all the major reproductive infectious diseases before breeding season, including IBR (infectious bovine rhinotracheitis), BVD (bovine viral diarrhea), leptospirosis and campylobacter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.