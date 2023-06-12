cattle-in-pen.jpg

Cattle need about six hours of nighttime cooling to dissipate the heat load they accumulated during the day. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

Not only do hot summer days make people uncomfortable outdoors, it can also impact livestock.

K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian Dr. A.J. Tarpoff, DVM, said temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation all affect cattle. Not only do producers need to watch daytime temperatures, Tarpoff said nighttime temperatures are just as important in preventing heat stress.

