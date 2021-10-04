Research updates are the cornerstone of Kansas State University’s annual Swine Day planned for Nov.18.
“Swine Day is one of the highlights of our year,” said Mike Tokach, University Distinguished Professor in K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, and a swine extension specialist.
“We share all of the research conducted at K-State within the last year, including the latest diet recommendations and information on feed processing, improving pig livability and other industry issues. The afternoon program highlights two graduates of our program, who are national leaders in the Swine Health Improvement Plan and (who provide) nutritional services in their current roles.”
The afternoon includes presentations by Rodger Main, director of Iowa State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, who will discuss the new national Swine Health Improvement Plan; and Jon De Jong, president of Pipestone Nutrition, who will discuss how that company is assisting producers in adapting to the changing swine industry.
A brief question-and-answer session will follow.
Tokach said the 2021 Swine Day will kick off with a technology trade show at 8 a.m. featuring more than 30 vendors. The trade show will take place at the K-State Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Ave., in Manhattan, and concludes at 4 p.m.
The Swine Day program begins at 9:15 a.m. and includes lunch. The day wraps up with a reception at 3:30 p.m. featuring Call Hall ice cream.
During the morning, Mike Day, head of K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, will welcome attendees and K-State swine faculty will discuss the latest updates on applied swine nutrition research, highlighting nutrition, management, feed processing and feed safety.
The fee to register is $25 per person if paid by Nov. 10, and $50 after that date or at the door. Students may attend free of charge if they register by Nov. 10. Registration is available online at KSUSwine.org or by sending a check payable to the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and addressed to KSU Swine Day, 218 Weber Hall, 1424 Claflin Road, Manhattan, Kan. 66506.
This event is planned to be hosted in-person, following COVID procedures at the time.
For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.