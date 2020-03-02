The 2020 Kansas State University Sheep Producer Day is planned for March 21. This year’s event will be held at K-State’s Stanley Stout Center, 2200 Denison Avenue in Manhattan.
Mike Day, head of K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, will welcome attendees, followed by a variety of speakers, including
Tom Murphy, research geneticist at Roman L. Hruska Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center, Nebraska;
Shane Tiffany of Tiffany Cattle Company in Herington, Kansas;
Maggie Highland, a faculty member in K-State’s veterinary and diagnostic lab; and
Graduate student Tamra Kott accompanied by the 2019-2020 K-State wool judging team.
Following the lamb lunch, participants can tour Benz Rambouillet and Elder Livestock located east of Manhattan.
“I am very excited to include managers of operations that encompass both sheep and cattle as well as welcoming Dr. Highland to K-State with this meeting,” said Alison Crane, K-State’s sheep and meat goat specialist. “Incorporating tours of local sheep production systems is something I am looking forward to continuing.”
Registration begins at 8 a.m. A trade show will take place throughout the day. Pre-registration for Kansas Sheep Association members is $15 and non-members pay $25, if paid by March 12. Registration at the door is $20 for Kansas Sheep Association members and $30 for non-members. Lunch is included with registration. For a complete schedule, registration information and to register online, visit https://www.asi.ksu.edu/events/sheep_meat_goat_events.html.
K-State Sheep Producer Day is sponsored by the Kansas Sheep Association and the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.