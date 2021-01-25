Kansas State University officials have announced that the annual Winter Ranch Management series, slated to begin in late January, will highlight several topics important to beef cattle producers.
Hosted by three areas across the state of Kansas, the meetings feature presentations and comments by K-State Research and Extension educators and faculty in the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry to enhance management strategies employed by cow-calf producers.
“Our extension team has a breadth of experience in beef cattle management, reproduction, genetics, animal health and nutrition,” said beef cattle specialist Dale Blasi. “We’re here to help solve and prevent production problems with reliable information.”
Planned topics of discussion include bull management, nutrition and vaccine storage. The meetings will also feature a “town hall” style question-and-answer session between Kansas cattle producers and extension specialists.
“The series has a history of being a successful stretch of meetings, which are hosted throughout the state of Kansas,” Blasi said.
Three meetings are scheduled:
Jan. 28 (Hays) – Virtual meeting, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hosted by the Cottonwood Extension District, Walnut Creek District, Phillips Rooks District, Midway District, Post Rock District. Register by sending email to bwalton@ksu.edu or aboor@ksu.edu.
Feb. 16 (Beaumont) – Beaumont Depot Community Center, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by the Extension offices in Butler, Cowley and Greenwood counties. RSVP by Feb. 9 to Charlene Miller, 316-321-9660 or cmmiller1@ksu.edu.
Feb. 16 (Council Grove) – Morris County Community Building, 5:15 p.m. to -9 p.m. Hosted by the Flint Hills Extension District. RSVP by Feb. 9 to Shannon Spencer, 620-767-5136 or spspencer@ksu.edu.
The topics of discussion vary per location, with options including bull management considerations, explanation of the Management Minder tool, and cow and replacement heifer nutrition programs for a successful breeding season. All three sessions will conclude with the town hall session.
Blasi said state, district and local Extension staff will take part in the series to help answer producers’ questions. “The Winter Ranch Management series provides another great opportunity for state and local specialists to take our expertise out in the country for a series of impactful meetings,” he said.
More information about the K-State Winter Ranch Management Seminar Series is available at KSUBeef.org.
