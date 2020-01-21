Profit enhancing strategies included in the topics for the 2020 Kansas State University Winter Ranch Management Seminar Series. Hosted at five sites across the state of Kansas, the meetings will feature presentations and comments by extension educators to enhance management and marketing strategies employed by cow-calf producers.
The meetings will also feature a popular "town hall" style question-and-answer session between Kansas cattle producers and extension specialists.
"The series has a history of being a successful stretch of meetings, which are hosted throughout the state of Kansas," says Bob Weaber, K-State extension cow-calf specialist. Weaber, along with other state, district and local extension staff, will take part in the series to help answer producers' questions. The specialists will answer a wide range of questions on beef cattle issues including animal health, nutrition, management, genetics and reproduction.
"The previous year's variable and wet weather across Kansas presented many challenges for farmers and ranchers. Our extension team continues to field questions from beef producers related to environmental effects and their impact on cow herd performance, especially reproduction," Weaber explains. "The Winter Ranch Management series provides another great opportunity for state and local specialists to take our expertise out in the country for a series of impactful face-to-face meetings. Our extension team has a breadth of experience in beef cattle management, reproduction, genetics, animal health and nutrition. We're here to help solve and prevent production problems with reliable information."
Topics to be discussed at each location include a discussion on the value captured in the marketplace from improved production practices by cow-calf producers and understanding pregnancy loss. Local extension agents will present a topic focused on forage sampling and testing or proper handling and storage of vaccines.
"Early in the year is a great time for producers to think and plan for the coming year," says Weaber. "Many producers have a number of experiences in 2019 to reflect upon, so early in the year is a good time to consider opportunities to improve management practices that enhance profitability."
2020 Winter Ranch Management locations and contacts include:
Ulysses
Hosted by Grant, Stanton, Kearny, and Hamilton County Extension.
Jan. 30—noon to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Grant Co. Civic Center, 1000 W. Patterson Ave, Ulysses.
RSVP by Jan. 23 to Elizabeth Kissick, 620-356-1721 or emrogers@ksu.edu.
Ashland
Hosted by Clark, Comanche and Meade County Extension.
Jan. 30—5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Clark Co. Fairgrounds, 11th Avenue and Kentucky Street, Ashland.
RSVP by Jan. 23 to Kalee Krier, 620-826-5307 or krier@ksu.edu.
Plainville
Hosted by Twin Creeks, Golden Prairie, Midway and Phillips-Rooks Extension Districts.
Feb. 11—noon to 3:30 p.m.
Location: First State Bank, 120 W. Mill St., Plainville.
RSVP by Feb. 4 to Rachael Boyle, 785-425-6851 or rboyle@ksu.edu.
Mankato
Hosted by River Valley, Central Kansas and Post Rock Extension Districts.
Feb. 11—5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Mankato Community Center, 214 N. High Street, Mankato.
RSVP by Feb. 4 to Brett Melton at 785-243-8185 or bmelton@ksu.edu; or Sandra Wick at 785-282-6823 or swick@ksu.edu.
Yates Center
Hosted by Southwind and Wildcat Extension Districts, Greenwood and Coffey County Extension.
Feb. 27—5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Woodson County 4-H — 713 S. Fry., Yates Center.
RSVP by Feb. 20 to Dale Lanham, 620-625-8620 or dlanham@ksu.edu.
Meeting times and registration fees vary by location, but all will include a meal. Participants are asked to RSVP for a selected location by one week prior to the event. Interested participants should contact their local host contact for registration and RSVP details.
More information about the K-State Winter Ranch Management Seminar Series is available at KSUBeef.org.
