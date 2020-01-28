There is still time to register for the K-State Research and Extension's 2020 Winter Ranch Management Seminar Series, hosted by a collaboration of Central Kansas, Post Rock and River Valley districts. The event is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Mankato at the Community Center, starting at 5:30 p.m. with registration and then dinner at 6 p.m.
The meetings will feature presentations and comments by Extension educators to enhance management and marketing strategies employed by cow-calf producers. The meetings will also feature a popular “town hall” style question-and-answer session between Kansas cattle producers and Extension specialists.
“The Series has a history of being a successful stretch of meetings, which are hosted throughout the state of Kansas,” says Bob Weaber, K-State Extension Cow-Calf Specialist. Weaber, along with other state, district and local Extension staff, will take part in the Series to help answer producers’ questions. The specialists will answer a wide range of questions on beef cattle issues including animal health, nutrition, management, genetics, and reproduction.
Our Extension team has a breadth of experience in beef cattle management, reproduction, genetics, animal health, and nutrition. We’re here to help solve and prevent production problems with reliable information.”
Pre-registration is requested by Feb. 4, at www.postrock.ksu.edu, or stop by or call any of our Post Rock Extension District Offices in Beloit, Lincoln, Mankato, Osborne, or Smith Center. You can also stop by any of the River Valley Extension District Offices in Belleville, Clay Center, Concordia, or Washington. The fee for attending is $5 per person, which is requested prior to the meeting but can be paid at the door.
More information about the K-State Winter Ranch Management Seminar Series is available at KSUBeef.org or at our Post Rock District website at www.postrock.ksu.edu under the events tab. Other locations and dates are available upon request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.