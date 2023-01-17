Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A discussion on how U.S. farmers can navigate the carbon market will highlight Kansas State University’s 110th annual Cattlemen’s Day 2023, set for Friday, March 3 at Weber Hall in Manhattan.
Jason Sawyer, the chief science officer for the East Foundation, is scheduled to deliver the talk, Navigating the U.S. Carbon Market, as part of the program, which begins at 9:30 a.m.
The morning program will wrap up with a beef industry economic outlook by K-State agricultural economics professor Glynn Tonsor.
“We’re excited to announce our 110th KSU Cattlemen’s Day speaker line-up,” said AJ Tarpoff, K-State associate professor and Cattlemen’s Day co-chairman. “Our annual program strives to address key issues and to provide current information that keeps our industry efficient and relevant.”
Organizers said refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show kick off activities at 8 a.m.
“This year we have numerous participants signed up for our allied industry trade show,” Tarpoff said. “Hosted on the floor in Weber Arena, the trade show provides a forum for the attendees to observe what’s new in the beef industry and network with key industry leaders.”
Lunch will be smoked brisket sponsored by U.S. Premium Beef and trade show exhibitors. The afternoon sessions will feature K-State faculty and industry presentations in Weber Hall 123, 146 and 111 discussing an array of topics, including:
Strategies for Optimizing Cow Herd Reproduction with High Feed Costs — Sandy Johnson, K-State Research and Extension beef specialist; and Jason Warner, K-State Research and Extension cow-calf specialist.
NBAF Update — Ken Burton, National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility deputy director.
Proactive Social Media Strategies— Scarlett Hagins, Kansas Livestock Association vice president for communications.
Beef Sensory Update — Erin Beyer, K-State animal sciences and industry doctorate student.
Weather Monitoring Tools for Agriculture: The Kansas Mesonet — Chip Redmond, meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet.
The cost to attend Cattlemen’s Day 2023 is $25 if paid by Feb. 24, or $35 at the door. There is no charge for students who pre-register. For more information and online registration, visit KSUBeef.org
Also on Mar. 3, the 46thAnnual Legacy Bull and Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center (2200 Denison Avenue in Manhattan). Visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog.
On Mar. 2, the Tom Perrier Family will be honored as the Stockman of the Year at the Annual Stockmen’s Dinner, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. A separate registration is required for the dinner. Information can be found online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner.
