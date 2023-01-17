Cattlemens-Day.jpg

K-State will host the 110th annual Cattleman's Day on Mar. 3. (File photo, K-State Research and Extension.)

A discussion on how U.S. farmers can navigate the carbon market will highlight Kansas State University’s 110th annual Cattlemen’s Day 2023, set for Friday, March 3 at Weber Hall in Manhattan.

Jason Sawyer, the chief science officer for the East Foundation, is scheduled to deliver the talk, Navigating the U.S. Carbon Market, as part of the program, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

