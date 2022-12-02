In anticipation of calving season, the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January.

charolaispaircalving.jpg

K-State will host calving schools in four Kansas locations beginning Jan. 3. (Courtesy photo.)

The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations. K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said organizers aim to increase producers’ knowledge and practical skills – as well as the number of live calves born.

