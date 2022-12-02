Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
In anticipation of calving season, the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January.
The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations. K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said organizers aim to increase producers’ knowledge and practical skills – as well as the number of live calves born.
“Our goal is for producers to leave better prepared for calving season,” Tarpoff said “We will discuss timelines on when to examine cows for calving problems, and when to call your vet for help if things are not going well. We will also discuss calf care early in life. It’s an excellent program regardless of experience level.”
Tarpoff said the program includes tips on when and how to intervene to assist the cow or heifer. Presenters will also demonstrate proper use of calving equipment on a life-size cow and calf model.
The meetings will have other timely educational topics determined by each location.
The schedule includes:
Jan. 3, evening, Kiowa County Fairgrounds, Greensburg. RSVP to the Comanche County extension office at 620-582-2411, levimiller@ksu.edu.
Jan. 10, evening, Ellsworth Recreation Center. RSVP to the Midway District extension office at 785-483-3157, cllaflin@ksu.edu.
Jan. 12, evening, 4-H Building at the Old Iron Club, Fredonia. RSVP to Wildcat District at 620-378-2167, Southwind District at 620-365-2242, or Greenwood County at 620-583-7455.
Jan. 19, evening, Mankato Community Center. RSVP to the Post Rock extension office at 785-738-3597, blairet@ksu.edu.
More information and local fliers will be available at KSUBeef.org.
