EvansGrasslandCattleSpring.jpg

By Diann Evans, Windsor Heights, Iowa.

Forage and cattle management considerations for this fall and into the next year will be the emphasis of a series of meetings planned across the state to help producers make decisions given limited on-farm forage production and high feed costs.

“Many producers have already culled and weaned earlier than normal to decrease forage demand, and going forward additional adjustments may be needed for the fall and winter,” said Sandy Johnson, a K-State Research and Extension beef specialist.

