Forage and cattle management considerations for this fall and into the next year will be the emphasis of a series of meetings planned across the state to help producers make decisions given limited on-farm forage production and high feed costs.
“Many producers have already culled and weaned earlier than normal to decrease forage demand, and going forward additional adjustments may be needed for the fall and winter,” said Sandy Johnson, a K-State Research and Extension beef specialist.
Johnson said forages that have been grown might have issues with high nitrates and prussic acid, which can be deadly if mismanaged. Many producers may need to use unfamiliar feedstuffs with unique management considerations, according to Johnson.
Topics to be covered at the upcoming meetings will include feedstuffs and projecting forage inventory needs; management strategies to avoid nitrate and prussic acid poisoning; considerations for feeding cows and backgrounded calves with limited forages and health concerns.
Presenters will vary depending on each meeting’s location.
Meeting dates, locations and times include:
Sept. 26 — 6 p.m., Cherryvale Community Center, 123 W Main St., Cherryvale, Kan. RSVP to Wildcat District office at 620-331-2690, or Wendie Powell, wendiepowell@ksu.edu.
Oct. 4 — 6 p.m., Marlow-Leitz Memorial Building, 902 Grand St., Alma, Kan. RSVP to Wabaunsee County Extension office, 785-765-3821, or Shannon Spencer, spspencer@ksu.edu.
Oct. 5 — 5:30 p.m. (CT), American Legion Hall, Bird City, Kan.. RSVP to Sunflower District, 785-332-3171, or Heather McDonald, hmcdonald@ksu.edu.
Oct. 6 — 5:30 p.m., Agricultural Research Center-Hays, 1232 240th Avenue, Hays, Kan. RSVP to Cottonwood Extension District, 785-628-9430, or Alicia Boor, aboor@ksu.edu.
Oct.10 — 6 p.m., Inman Community Center, Inman, Kan. RSVP to McPherson County Extension, 620-241-1523, or Shad Marston, smarston@ksu.edu.
Oct. 11 — 6 p.m., Severy Community Building, Severy, Kan. RSVP to Greenwood County Extension, 620-583-7455, or Benjamin Sims, benjam63@ksu.edu.
Oct. 13 — 6 p.m., Grainfield Extension Office, 230 Main St., Grainfield, Kan. RSVP to Golden Prairie Extension District, 785-673-4805, or Kelsi Wertz, kjwertz@ksu.edu.
More information also is available online at KSUBeef.org.
