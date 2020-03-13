The 2020 Kansas Junior Sheep Producer Day scheduled for March 14 and the 2020 Kansas State University Sheep Producer Day planned for March 21 have been canceled.
Kansas State University has suspended classes and meetings for groups over 100 people to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our participants, volunteers and speakers, the decision has been made to cancel both events. We are saddened to have to make this call.
If you pre-registered for Junior Sheep Day, please check your email for further details.
For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.