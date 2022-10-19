loadingcalves.jpg

When moving cattle, it is important to be calm when loading them to minimize their stress. (Courtesy photo.)

Moving is stressful—whether to a new school, job or town. In much the same way, a change of environment will cause beef cattle to be stressed, said the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.

“When cattle are stressed, the first thing they do is urinate and defecate, which leads to immediate weight loss,” said K-State veterinarian Brad White.

