pond.jpg

Landowners can slow the increase of algae by allowing grasses and forbs to grow around a pond. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

Kansas State University fisheries and aquatics specialist Joe Gerken said dead fish in a pond could be a result of algae that robs the pond of oxygen.

Gerken said filamentous algae –commonly called pond moss – can form when a pond fills with sediment and sunlight hits the bottom of the pond, increasing plant growth. When pond moss dies, bacteria will eat it up, potentially using up oxygen needed by other aquatic life and creating an unlivable environment for fish, he said.

