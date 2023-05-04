Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Kansas State University fisheries and aquatics specialist Joe Gerken said dead fish in a pond could be a result of algae that robs the pond of oxygen.
Gerken said filamentous algae –commonly called pond moss – can form when a pond fills with sediment and sunlight hits the bottom of the pond, increasing plant growth. When pond moss dies, bacteria will eat it up, potentially using up oxygen needed by other aquatic life and creating an unlivable environment for fish, he said.
“We want to make sure we can get it under control and get it out of the pond as quickly as we can to keep that pond healthy,” Gerken said.
Nutrient run-off from lawn fertilizer or nearby agricultural fields can also contribute to algae growth, according to Gerken.
He added that one of the easiest things landowners can do to slow the increase of algae in the pond is to allow grasses and forbs to grow around the pond.
“Those plants are going to take up a lot of the nutrients that would otherwise be washing in,” he said. “So let them grow up.”
Mowing strips in the grass to access the pond is all right, but “allowing it to grow where possible is best.”
When prevention fails, Gerken shared tips on how to treat pond moss:
• Mechanical control. “You want to make sure when algae is removed from the water, you remove it from the watershed,” Gerken said. “If not, the nutrients will likely get back into the water.”
• Biological control. “In Kansas, the most common fish that we see is the white amur or the grass carp,” Gerken said. Grass carp are picky eaters and can cause additional problems in ponds if they aren’t managed correctly.
• Chemical control. “There are a lot of times when we need chemicals, but some of the other options are better,” Gerken said. If using chemicals, Gerken said it is important to use aquatic herbicide and treat one-quarter of the pond at a time. He added that chemicals “are kind of a last-ditch effort.”
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.