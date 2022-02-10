Beef cattle research updates by faculty members in Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry will highlight the 109th annual Cattlemen’s Day, set for March 4 in Weber Hall.
Registration is available online and costs $25 for those who sign up by Feb. 25, or $35 on the day of the event. There is no charge for students who pre-register.
K-State faculty members slated to speak include:
- KC Olson – cow-calf and range management.
- Dale Blasi – stocker, growing and backgrounding.
- Jim Drouillard – feedlot and ruminant nutrition.
- Michael Chao – meat science and muscle biology.
“We’re excited to be back in person to host the 109th Cattlemen’s Day,” said AJ Tarpoff, associate professor and Cattlemen’s Day co-chairman. “Our annual program strives to address key issues and to provide current information that keeps our industry efficient and relevant. For many attendees, this may be their first time back to campus in over a year, so we wanted to ensure that this year’s lineup will be well worth their trip.”
The day starts at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show.
“This year we have numerous participants signed up for our allied industry trade show,” Tarpoff said. “Hosted on the floor in Weber Arena, the trade show provides a forum for the attendees to observe what’s new in the beef industry, and network with key industry leaders.”
The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with the beef research update, followed by a beef industry economic outlook by K-State agricultural economics professor Glynn Tonsor.
The afternoon sessions include:
- What’s Up with the Weather – Jeff Basara, University of Oklahoma School of Meteorology professor, will discuss weather extremes and outlook.
- Rules of the Road for Kansas Farmers and Ranchers – Kansas Highway Patrol will give an overview of ways to utilize the road.
- Reproductive Research Updates, All Things Reproduction Questions-and-Answer Session – Sandy Johnson, extension beef specialist, and David Grieger, professor, will outline advancements made in terms of reproductive research followed by an interactive discussion session focused on beef cattle reproduction.
- Meat Alternatives, Taste Testing and Consumer Acceptance — Lane Eggers, extension associate and graduate student, will discuss meat alternatives and their acceptance.
This year’s Cattlemen’s Day lunch will be smoked brisket, sponsored by U.S. Premium Beef and trade show exhibitors. Cajun-spiced catfish will also be available.
More information and online registration is available at KSUBeef.org or contact Lois Schreiner, 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.
Other events
In addition to Cattlemen’s Day, the 45thannual Legacy Bull and Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. on March 4 at the Stanley Stout Center (2200 Denison Avenue in Manhattan). Visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysaleto learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog.
On March 3, Pat Koons will be honored as the Stockman of the Year at the annual Stockmen’s Dinner, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. A separate registration is required for the dinner. Information can be found online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner.
