52977535673_d81b019f4c_o.jpeg

When moving cattle through a system it is important to have well-trained help. (Photo by Sydnee Shive.)

In agricultural circles, it’s often jokingly said that to test the strength of a marriage, just work cattle together. Anyone who has helped move cattle can share that processing time is often stressful not only for the animals but the people as well.

To minimize everyone’s stress, the team of experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute has some advice on how to keep things running smoothly on processing day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.