Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Anyone who has spent time working outside in the summer knows the importance of drinking adequate amounts of clean water to keep heat-related illnesses away. Just like people, cattle will increase their water consumption in the summer, and that source needs to be well maintained for optimum health, say the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute.
“Cows typically will drink twice as much water in the summer per day as compared to what they drink daily in the winter,” said K-State veterinarian Brad White, speaking on a recent Cattle Chat podcast. Typically, for a lactating cow that ranges from 20-30 gallons per day.
One source of water that many producers turn to for cattle out on summer pasture is ponds, White said. And like any water source, they must be monitored for quality and quantity as the summer progresses.
“As ponds start to get low on water, the cattle are sourcing the water from a smaller access point, and so it is important to monitor them,” said K-State veterinarian Brian Lubbers.
He added that there are increased health risks when cattle are drinking from a depleted water source that is hard to get to.
“As ponds shrink, accessibility to the water can be an issue depending on the shape of the pond,” Lubbers said. “Deep ponds can have steep sides that make it difficult for the cattle to reach and leave the water source.”
Also as the pond water becomes stagnant, the quality goes down, White said.
“As the water amount decreases, there is more fecal contamination coming from cattle trying to get to the available water,” Lubbers said.
Once ponds are no longer viable watering options, it is time to look for other solutions, say the experts.
“A temporary solution is to haul water in tanks to the pastures where the cattle are,” K-State nutritionist Phillip Lancaster said.
He added that it is critical that the water tank only be used for storing water and that no amount of rinsing will fully clear the chemicals from a tank that was used for something else prior to hauling water.
“The plastic polymers in the tank may hold onto the nitrates and you cannot dilute them enough through rinsing to be sure that it won’t kill cattle,” Lancaster said.
White agreed, adding: “If the tank has been used for something besides water, it is no longer a viable option for water.”
Another solution to a possible pond dry-up is to look at the grazing rotation of the herd, Lancaster said.
“Producers may need to graze a pasture with the pond earlier in the season to use that water source first, and then rotate cattle to other pastures that either have other water sources or are easier to haul water to,” he said.
To hear the full discussion, listen to the Cattle Chat podcast online or through your preferred streaming platform.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.