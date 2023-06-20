summerpasturepond.jpg

Well-maintained ponds can be a source of water for cattle out on summer pastures. (K-State Research and Extension news service)

Anyone who has spent time working outside in the summer knows the importance of drinking adequate amounts of clean water to keep heat-related illnesses away. Just like people, cattle will increase their water consumption in the summer, and that source needs to be well maintained for optimum health, say the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute.

“Cows typically will drink twice as much water in the summer per day as compared to what they drink daily in the winter,” said K-State veterinarian Brad White, speaking on a recent Cattle Chat podcast. Typically, for a lactating cow that ranges from 20-30 gallons per day.

