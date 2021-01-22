The Kansas State University Youth Livestock Program, K-State Research & Extension, and the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry will be hosting two virtual junior producer weeks in the spring of 2021. Junior Swine Producer Week will start Feb. 15 and end on Feb. 20. Junior Meat Goat Producer Week will start March 15 and end March 20.
Both events will be hosted as a virtual series during the course of a week. The junior producer programs are a weeklong educational opportunity for youth, parents, project leaders, agents and others to increase their knowledge of youth livestock production and management. Tentative topics include project selection, nutrition and feeding, meat science, health, reproduction, grooming, showmanship, and the state livestock nomination process.
All ages are welcome, but all attendees must register online. These are biennial events, with swine and meat goat days in odd years and sheep and beef days hosted in even years.
Participants will need to sign up by February 8 and March 8, respectively, to receive the appropriate information.
To register, for Swine Producer Week visit https://bit.ly/KSUJrSwineWeek; and for Meat Goat visit https://bit.ly/KSUJrMeatGoatWeek.
More information is available at www.youthlivestock.ksu.edu. For questions, please contact Lexie Hayes, youth livestock coordinator, at adhayes@ksu.edu or 785-532-1264.
