The Missouri Cattlemen's Association and the Missouri Junior Cattlemen's Association recently hosted the 37th annual MCA All-Breeds Junior Show at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, Missouri. According the MCA Manager of Membership Sydney Thummel, participation broke records once again.
“Our junior members and their families were out in full force this year. We had 356 exhibitors bring over 600 head of cattle to the show this years,” Thummel said. “The show is always a highlight of the summer, but this year we were able to do what many others haven’t been able to. We refused to take another major event away from our juniors and the result of that was the largest junior show on record. We also worked with health officials at the county and state levels to implement and enforce guidelines to keep our attendees safe.”
The show concluded on Sunday with Scott and Ty Bayer, TC Reds, selecting the supreme champions.
Olivia Gerloff of Bland, Missouri, exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer and Tucker Robnett of Laddonia, Missouri, exhibited the Supreme Champion Market Animal. The Reserve Supreme Heifer was also exhibited by Gerloff and Reserve Supreme Market Animal was exhibited by Brett Benefiel of Webb City, Missouri, Supreme Senior Showmanship went to Cole Murphy of Houstonia, Missouri, and Reserve Senior Showman was Gerloff. Danica Lowrey of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, was the Supreme Junior Showmanship winner and Atley Patrick of Chilhowee, Missouri, picked up reserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.