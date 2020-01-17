The Kansas State University Youth Livestock Program, K-State Research & Extension, and the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry will be hosting two junior producer days in spring 2020. Junior Beef Producer Day will be Feb. 29, and Junior Sheep Producer Day will be March 14.
Both events will be hosted in Weber Arena on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan. The junior day programs are a one-day educational opportunity for youth, parents, project leaders, agents and others to increase their knowledge of youth livestock production and management. Tentative topics include project selection, nutrition and feeding, meat science, health, reproduction, grooming, showmanship, and the state livestock nomination process. Sessions will be led by K-State faculty members, staff, students, extension agents and guest speakers. All ages are welcome, but all attendees must register. These are biennial events, with sheep and beef days hosted in even years and swine and meat goat in odd years.
Both Junior Beef and Junior Sheep days will offer an instructor-led training for youth attendees to earn their YQCA certification. It will be provided as an optional session after each junior day program concludes (approximately 4 p.m.). The training is expected to last 1 hour and 15 minutes to an hour and a half. YQCA is a national youth livestock quality assurance program in its second year.
The cost for each junior day is $15 per person for those who register by the early deadline, and $20 per person for those who register after the deadline. Please note, any registrations received after the early deadline cannot be guaranteed a t-shirt.
There are two methods available to register: 1) download the flyer at http://bit.ly/ksujrproducerdays, complete the bottom portion of the flyer and mail it with payment; or 2) complete the online registration at http://bit.ly/ksuasiregister. Early registration for Junior Beef Producer Day is Feb. 7 and Feb. 21 for Junior Sheep Producer Day.
More information is available at www.youthlivestock.ksu.edu. For questions, please contact Lexie Hayes, youth livestock coordinator, at adhayes@ksu.edu or 785-532-1264.
