For model year 2022, John Deere has redefined its lineup of 5M series tractors by adding new technology and transmission options, and more top-end horsepower by welcoming a new 125-horsepower tractor to the lineup. These added capabilities and features will appeal to hay, livestock and commercial customers, along with anyone doing work on a large property.
A large-tractor feature making its way to the 5M series through a built-in display on the tractor dash is integrated AutoTrac guidance. This factory-installed option is only available for 5M tractors equipped with PowrQuad transmissions. AutoTrac provides straight-line guidance to help operators reduce implement overlap, make fewer passes through the field, decrease fatigue and save fuel. Deere makes the PowrQuad transmissions available on the 5090M, 5100M, 5115M cab versions and includes it in base equipment on the newly added 125-horsepower 5125M.
Deere also increased the hitch-lift capacity on 5M tractors equipped with PowrQuad transmissions to better handle large implements and offers an optional panoramic roof for improved visibility from the cab. These features are especially beneficial when lifting and moving large objects such as hay bales and can increase operator productivity.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
