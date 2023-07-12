Jimbo Humphreys - Ross Hecox.jpeg

Jimbo Humphreys Jr. has been honored with the Working Cowboy Award from the Ranching Heritage Association. (Photo by Ross Hecox.)

James “Jimbo” Humphreys, Jr., a West Texas cowboy who has excelled in nearly every facet of ranch life, will be the fifth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award presented during the annual National Golden Spur Award Honors on Nov. 3 at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences in Lubbock, Texas.

“The RHA Working Cowboy Award is designed to recognize an outstanding individual who makes his living primarily horseback, caring for livestock on a daily basis,” said Jim Bret Campbell, executive director of the National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University and the Ranching Heritage Association. “Jimbo is a cowboy’s cowboy, plus he’s been a wagon cook, made bits and spurs and even manages a ranch. Most of all he’s done it while embodying the values of cow country.”

