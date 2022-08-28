Cody_Jensen_BNorton_Excellence_Award-2.jpg

It’s often said the people we meet and the relationships we form are the most important part of the livestock industry. For a former chairman of the National Junior Hereford Board, Cody Jensen, those words couldn’t be truer. He is the inaugural Bob Norton Excellence Award winner, and the relationship he forged with Norton makes the award even more special.

“It was quite the shock when I heard my name. There is such a diverse group of people on the HYFA Board, and that they chose me to receive this honor means a lot,” Jensen said. Jensen has been with BioZyme more than six years now and still remains involved with his family’s Hereford operation, Jensen Brothers, in north central Kansas.

