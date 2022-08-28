It’s often said the people we meet and the relationships we form are the most important part of the livestock industry. For a former chairman of the National Junior Hereford Board, Cody Jensen, those words couldn’t be truer. He is the inaugural Bob Norton Excellence Award winner, and the relationship he forged with Norton makes the award even more special.
“It was quite the shock when I heard my name. There is such a diverse group of people on the HYFA Board, and that they chose me to receive this honor means a lot,” Jensen said. Jensen has been with BioZyme more than six years now and still remains involved with his family’s Hereford operation, Jensen Brothers, in north central Kansas.
The Hereford Youth Foundation of America established the award to honor former member Bob Norton, the long-time youth supporter and BioZyme CEO who died unexpectedly in the spring. The Bob Norton Excellence Award recognizes a former NJHA member who demonstrates the work ethic of Bob, along with his zest for life and dedication to youth programs. Bob and Lisa Norton and the BioZyme family have been long-time supporters of the NJHA and other youth organizations.
“Bob and I have always believed that if our country and business leaders were raised in agriculture, our country and economy would be in the best possible shape it could be—fair, safe and prospering. Investing in this next generation is easy to justify and has a huge return,” said Lisa Norton, who is president of BioZyme, which is based in St. Joseph, Missouri. “When I heard about the amazing gift the HYFA Board created in Bob’s honor I could not imagine how they would select a recipient. When I was told it was Cody, it was just perfect.”
