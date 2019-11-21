Fitch Ratings reported Nov. 19, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. had sold its remaining stake in National Beef Packing Company. The sale was announced Nov. 17.

JFG agreed to sell its remaining 31% interest in National Beef to Marfrig Global

Foods for $970 million in cash, including $860 million of proceeds from Marfrig and $110 million in final distributions from National Beef. The transaction is planned to close on or about Nov. 30.

