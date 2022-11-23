The Upper House of Japan’s Diet approved the Protocol Amending the Trade Agreement Between Japan and the United States of America regarding the beef safeguard mechanism under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, which completes the Japan Diet’s process to finalize the agreement.
Once in effect, the updated agreement will amend the beef safeguard trigger level under the USJTA with a new, three-trigger safeguard mechanism that will allow U.S. exporters to meet Japan’s growing demand for high-quality beef and reduce the probability that Japan will impose higher tariffs in the future. The agreement was signed by United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Japan’s Ambassador to the United States Koji Tomita on June 2, 2022. The United States and Japan are currently working to finalize all domestic procedures in order for the agreement to enter into force.
