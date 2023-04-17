Boots in the Barn program

Attendees of a previous Boots in the Barn program learn how to correctly administer an implant. (Photo courtesy of Iowa State University.)

Women involved in cattle production in four southwest counties are invited to a unique educational series in May. Boots in the Barn is a custom-designed series that provides an open atmosphere for learning and asking questions. Iowa State University extension beef specialist Erika Lundy-Woolfolk said this four-part course is hosted by ISU Extension and Outreach's Region 23, which comprises Adams, Taylor, Ringgold and Union counties.

"Boots in the Barn features classroom settings and hands-on opportunities," she said. "It offers a small group environment for participants to learn from instructors and from their peers as well."

