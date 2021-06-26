Wes Ishmael, longtime cattle business journalist and communicator recently joined the American Hereford Association, Kansas City, Missouri, as executive editor of Hereford World magazine. He will oversee the magazine’s editorial planning and production, with emphasized focus on the commercial cattle industry.
“As a breed, we strive to serve commercial cattle producers with genetic solutions and genetic selection tools, along with programs and information meaningful to their businesses,” said Jack Ward, executive vice president of the American Hereford Association. “Putting Wes in this new position strengthens our commitment to the commercial sector and our ability to communicate more effectively with them. His decades of work in the cattle industry also provide our breeders a different lens through which to analyze evolving issues that impact them and their commercial customers.”
“Whether it’s genomic technology, market segregation or nutritional management, the more we learn, the more we figure out what we don’t know,” Ishmael said. “I look forward to continue serving commercial cattle producers and Hereford breeders by working to share information that’s helpful to them. I’m excited to be part of the Hereford team.”
Ishmael’s articles and columns appear in a variety of cattle business publications over time, including BEEF magazine, where he was a contributing editor for more than 20 years. He also publishes the daily Cattle Current markets newsletter and podcast.
