The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the appointment of a producer and an expert in finance and management to serve as members on the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board of Directors.
Newly appointed to serve a three-year term is Marsha Ann Spykerman, Sibley, Iowa, who will represent producer interests. Also appointed was Frankie Iturriria, Bakersfield, California, to represent finance and management interests.
The board is composed of seven voting members and two non-voting members. Voting members of the board include four members who are active producers of sheep in the United States, two members who have expertise in finance and management and one member who has expertise in lamb, wool, or lamb product marketing. Non-voting members include the USDA under secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs and the under secretary for Research, Education and Economics. The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight of the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.