Cattle.jpeg

(Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently announced that a successful Water Quality Initiative demonstration project in southwest Iowa is expanding into five more Iowa counties, including Carroll, Guthrie, Cherokee, Ida and Woodbury. Secretary Naig made the announcement during a kickoff event in Cherokee as part of Soil and Water Conservation Week.

This project demonstrates the compatibility between cattle and conservation, and the creative opportunities to advance conservation-based cropping systems. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and other partners will work with farmers and landowners by using precision ag tools to identify, build and expand opportunities for forage-based crops where row crops are less profitable. Assistance will be provided to cattle producers on an individual basis to evaluate their operations and goals on a sub-field level and to identify the best opportunities to target conservation practices.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.