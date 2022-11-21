Producers and haulers who need to renew or obtain their certification in Beef Quality Assurance or Beef Quality Assurance Transportation can preregister now for in-person trainings for both programs to be held in southwest Iowa. Offered by the Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and the Iowa Beef Industry Council, the sessions are set for Nov. 29 in Oakland and Dec. 6 in Clarinda. ISU Extension beef specialist Erika Lundy-Woolfolk is organizing the sessions and said both are provided at no cost.
The Nov. 29 location is at the Oakland Community Center, 614 Dr Van Zee Rd. The BQA session will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and the BQAT session from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to preregister by calling the East Pottawattamie County Extension Office at 712-482-6449 or emailing ellundy@iastate.edu.
